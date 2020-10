Phnom Penh: Two women were arrested at 7.15 minutes on the morning on October 8, 2020 at a gas station (Kob Srov Dam) on the street Victory Monument is located in Kantouk Cheung Village, Sangkat Kantouk, Khan Kampoul, Phnom Penh.

The suspects were named as Chut Nita, a 32-year-old woman, and Sorn Solina, a 30-year-old woman. Methamphetamine (ICE) powder, equivalent to nearly 2 kg, scales and 3 mobile phones were seized. KOHSANTEPHEAP