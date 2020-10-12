Pursat: A video has been widely shared showing an incident that happened in front of a construction site in Kokor district. A foreign man stopped his motorcycle in front of a car, pulled open the car door and began to hit the driver. No reason for the attack was given.

According to a relative of the victim, the foreigner was riding a big motorcycle (Africa Twin) with license plate Phnom Penh 1GV-2852. He stopped in front of his uncle’s car, which was driving smoothly, and then the foreign man got off his bike, pulled the car driver out and hit him, while children, adults and a pregnant women were inside.

However, after a heated argument that took place after the Cambodian fought back, the foreigner’s Cambodian friend managed to calm the situation, and the authorities were not called to intervene. FAST