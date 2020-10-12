Kandal Province: On the afternoon of October 12, 2020, the Anti-Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Office of the Kandal Provincial Police sent a woman to court for legal proceedings after complaints of brutality from her domestic worker.

The suspect is currently being questioned by Deputy Prosecutor Tin Sochetra and spokesman for the Kandal Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

Dang Raksmey, female, 27 years old, lives in Phum Thmey, Sangkat Takhmao, Krong Takhmao, Kandal Province.

The victim, named as Phat Surin, female, 17 years old, is from O Angkor village, Sakram commune, Prasat Balang district, Kampong Thom province.

According to the report of Takhmao police received on October 12, 2020, on June 6, 2020, the aunt of Phat Surin brought her to work as a domestic help at Dang Raksmey’s house in Phum Thmey, Sangkat Takhmao, Takhmao City, Kandal Province.

Dang Raksmey, always used violence to beat her, sometimes using objects to hit her on her head. Her face was injured several times, and she was not taken to the hospital or bought medicine, and forced to do housework even though she was sick.

On October 8, 2020, the boss asked the victim to bring a bowl of porridge, a spoon and a glass, but she did not like it, so she took a fork to smash the girl’s right eyebrow, causing her to bleed.



Her boss sent her to buy fish sauce, so she ran away and called a motodup to ABC Radio in Sangkat Cheung Ek, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh to contact her mother. When her mother heard the news on ABC Radio, in cooperation with the Takhmao City Police on the orders of the Commissioner, and in cooperation with the Director of the Provincial Department of Women’s Affairs and the Municipal Office of Social Affairs, and the specialized officers of the Department of Social Affairs, she went to the ABC radio station and brought her to file a complaint.

They went to Kandal Provincial Victory Referral Hospital to interview the victim and took her for examination.

At 19:00, the suspect appeared at the Takhmao City Police Inspectorate for questioning. NKD