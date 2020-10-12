Phnom Penh: Eleven people lost their lives in 11 days of flooding from October 1 to 11, and more than a thousand families were rescued, with tens of thousands of other families affected by the floods.

Khun Sokha, spokesman for the National Committee for Disaster Management said at around 10 pm on October 11 that 10 provinces were affected by the floods, including: Battambang Province, Banteay Meanchey Province, Oddar Meanchey Province, Preah Vihear Province, Kandal Province, Phnom Penh, Kampong Speu Province, Takeo Province, Pursat Province and Svay Rieng Province.

He added that according to the latest forecast in Cambodia on October 11, the tropical storm system (named as LINFA) will have an effect for another three to four days, so people should be careful, especially in vulnerable lowlands because of rapid flash floods.

A spokesman for the National Committee for Disaster Management confirmed that “according to preliminary figures, more than 1,000 families were evacuated, more than 10,000 families were affected, and 11 people were killed across the country (in 11 provinces). One person was also killed by lightning. RASMEI