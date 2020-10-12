Siem Reap: Former Catholic school teacher Garry Mulroy has flown out of Phnom Penh, protesting his conviction for indecent assault against children and alleging he was the victim of an extortion racket.

The Australian had spent the past week in a safe house in the Cambodian capital amid fears for his safety after he was released from prison in Siem Reap, in the north-west, where he was serving a two-year prison term for assaulting six boys.

He was initially charged with engaging in child prostitution, which carries a 15-year term.

However this was dropped after the NGO that made the charge, dropped legal representation and the prosecuting police officer failed to turn up in court.

