Phnom Penh: Initial reports say that at 12.40 am on Monday, October 12, 2020, police raided a restaurant called the 66 Degrees Pub & Lounge on the corner of Street 205 and Street 384 in Sangkat Toul Svay Prey II, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

A total of 65 people were arrested, 21 women and 44 men, along with a large quantity of drugs, motorcycles and cars.

Both Cambodians and Chinese were observed being put on to buses and taken away.

Authorities continue to search for drugs, and have not yet released further details. The suspects were sent by bus to the Phnom Penh Municipal Commissioner for legal action.