Kampong Cham: (Preliminary information) On the morning of October 11, 2020, an unidentified man hanged himself on a high pole in Wat Prek Po, causing a surprise at the pagoda located in Srey Santhor district. Kampong Cham Province.

The exact cause of this case is not yet known, nor is the identity of the deceased.

After the incident, local authorities went down to perform an autopsy and took the body of the victim away and are searching for relatives.

Post News