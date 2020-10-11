Banteay Meanchey Province: As of October 10, 2020, rainfall in all 9 districts of Banteay Meanchey Province caused rivers including Stung Serei Sophoan, Stung Mongkul Borei to flood the lowlands and some villages.



According to the report, in Banteay Meanchey province, 8 districts were severely affected, with 3 people drowned, including 1 child, 1225 houses were submerged and 284 families were evacuated to safety. Around 1,500 hectares of crops were destroyed, 12 schools were suspended, 3 pagodas, and 58 road were flooded in 8 districts.



In this flood situation, the Governor of Banteay Meanchey Province, Mr. Oum Rath, visited to check the water condition and lead the intervention force to help the victims and bring them to safety.



It should also be noted that the floods may continue to rise and see an increase the number of victims, so forces are standing by to intervene

to provide rescue. NKD