Young Woman Crashes Peugeot Into BBQ Shop

Phnom Penh: A shocking traffic accident caused by a young woman suspected of being very drunk occurred when she drove a PEUGEOT into two cars and two motorcycles in front of a restaurant. The incident caused a lot of damage and seriously injured a security guard at 8 pm on October 9, 2020 in front of World BBQ 4 along Street 566 in Sangkat Boeung Kak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a beautiful woman was seen driving a white PEUGEOT car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BE-9400 along Street 566 from east to west at high speed. The car swerved to the right and hit the first car,a Hillux Vigo, a Suzuki, and then hit two Honda Dream motorcycles.

One car and a Honda Scooter parked in front of the shop were damaged and a security guard fell backwards after being seriously injured. The young woman driver then called a Passapp tuk tuk.

After the incident, local authorities took the vehicles to the office of the Municipal Police and are waiting to resolve the case. NKD

