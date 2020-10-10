Siem Reap: At 8:00 am on October 9, 2020, the Bureau of Investigation and Procedural Enforcement visited Pub Street in Mondul 1 Village, Svay Dangkum Sangkat, Siem Reap City and brought a foreign man in for questioning.

SOBCHENKO MAKSYM, male, born on 19-12-1988, is a Ukrainian national and currently unemployed with no place to live, He last entered the Kingdom of Cambodia on 22-12-2019 via the Trapeang Kreal International Border Gate, and his visa expired on 22-01-2020.

He has been sent to the eviction preparation office to proceed with the procedure. POLICE

*The same man was featured in a Facebook post by a monk named Venerable Srun SengLay back on August 1, 2019, saying he was asking for money from monks. If the visa date is correct, he must have left and then reentered the country.