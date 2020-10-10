Rainfall will continue for several days with moderate to heavy rain showers. More rain is likely to continue in the coming days, especially in the northwestern and northern provinces in the Dangrek and Cardamom Mountains.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Water Resources on October 10, 2020, during the same period, there may be rain, wind and high waves in the coastal areas and on the sea surface.

The Ministry of Water Resources urges the relevant ministries, institutions, local authorities at all levels and the public to pay more attention to avoid any possible accidents.