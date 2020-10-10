Phnom Penh: An operation to arrest a suspected killer took place at midnight on October 10, 2020. The suspect is a baker who killed a man with a hammer while the victim was holding a small child in his arms in Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh a few days ago.

This successful crackdown operation was directly pointed out by Lt. Gen. Neng Chuor, director of the Criminal Police Department, who instructed the specialized force to open an immediate investigation after the incident. The killer was arrested overnight on October 10, 2020 at O’Klong, Kilometer 9, National Road 7, Reacheanukol Village, Sangkat Stung Treng, Stung Treng City, Stung Treng Province.

The suspect, Phal Panha, 31, confessed to the police that the reason he beat the victim to death was because he was angry with him after the victim who insulted him. He then took revenge by hitting the victim on the head with a hammer. The victim, Horn Chanrasmey, was hit by two blows, with one on the back of his head causing his death.

This murder happened at 8 pm on October 7, 2020 at the “Cake House” brand shop located at # 752, National Road 5, Kraol Kor Village, Sangkat Kilometer No. 6 Khan Russey Keo. AREY