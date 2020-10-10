Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a press notice this morning confirming that a new case of COVID-19 has been detected on a passenger traveling from France.

The patient is a 33-year-old French woman who transited from France via South Korea and arrived in Cambodia on October 8. The first test on arrival was positive and she is currently receiving treatment at the Cambodia-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

Tests conducted on 58 passengers on the same plane were all negative, and they are currently being isolated for medical observation for 14 days in hotels and the isolation points in Phnom Penh.

This brings the total to 283 cases confirmed in Cambodia, with 277 cases treated and no deaths.

On October 9, 2020, a total 149,982 had been conducted (9,035 per 1 million).