Kandal: On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Major General Chhoeun Socheat led forces to arrest two suspects in connection with a murder case that occurred almost 8 months ago in Chamkar Svay in Prek Thmey village, Prek Thmey commune, Koh Thom district, Kandal province.

On October 8, 2020 at 15:40, police arrested a 23-year-old Cambodian man named Vic Chhay at Senbon village, Leay Bo commune, Tram Kak district, Takeo province, residing in Prek Thmey village, Prek Thmey commune, Koh Thom district, Kandal province. He was suspected of being involved a murder that took place on February 17, 2020 near Toteung Tngay Dam in Prek Thmey Village, Prek Thmey Commune, Koh Thom District, Kandal Province.

After arresting the suspect, the Criminal Police Force of Takeo Provincial Police handed over the suspect to the Judicial Police Force of Koh Thom District Police Inspectorate for further proceedings.

According to the confession of the suspect, he participated in the murder of the victim, Phorn Sok Khon (aka AP), male, 27 years old, from Prek Thmey Commune, Koh Thom District, Province. Kandal and dragged the body and buried it in a mango plantation.

He said that the murder of Phorn Sok Khon was carried out by his friend Doi Phay (aka Nil), a 25-year-old male, after the three of them were smoking drugs together. According to the confession, Doi Phay was angry because Phorn Sok Khon smoked the drugs for the longest time and then grabbed his hair and hit him against the base of a mango tree, causing his death. POST NEWS

*It is not quite clear what happened, but appears that both one suspect had already been arrested (prison clothes) and told police about the other suspect, The body of the victim appears, by the photos, to have been found in a shallow grave.

UPDATE: Sources at the scene say that, although both suspects have confessed and pointed police to the area where the body is supposedly buried, a search by police has yet to uncover a corpse.