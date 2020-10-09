Phnom Penh: A woman driving an Audi Q7 crashed into a Honda Dream 19 traveling in the opposite direction, killing a man on the spot at around 8pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Royal Mekong Borey near National Road 6A, Sangkat Prek Leap, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

The black Audi Q7 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AQ-0805 driven by a 20-year-old woman named Fanot Ema, a saleswoman living in Sangkat Prek Leap, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh. Immediately. The victim was on a black 2019 Honda Dream C125 motorcycle with license plate Prey Veng 1P.1443, and named as 24-year-old man Khon Sophoun, living in Boeung Kaek Village, Peam Meanchey Commune, Peam Ro District, Prey Veng Province.

According to sources from the people near the scene, it was first seen that the motorcycle was traveling on the concrete road in the Royal Mekong Borey from west to east, while the side of the car was traveling in the opposite direction. The vehicles collided head on, and the motorcyclew was dragged for about 10 meters, causing severe damage and causing the death of the rider.

Afterwards, the villagers detained the woman driver and handed her over to the local police. POST NEWS