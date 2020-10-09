Kandal: According to the National Police General Commission, Koh Thom district police arrested a Vietnamese suspect in a case of threatening to kill an Indonesian man through a video clip. The video was made because he was angry with the victim, who is having in a love affair with the suspect’s girlfriend. The arrest took place at 11:10 a.m. on October 8, 2020 after the video was sent on September 22, 2020 at 10:28 p.m. in Chrey Thom village, Sampov Poun commune, Koh Thom district, Kandal province. .

According to Koh Thom District Police, the suspect was Nguyen Yang Loei, a 26-year-old Vietnamese man living in Chrey Thom Village, Sampov Poun Commune, Koh Thom District, Kandal Province. The victim is Vary FERRY, male, 20 years old, an Indonesian, also living in Phum Chrey Thom.

The same source said that the suspect had previously fallen in love with a woman named Kim Ngoc, a 29-year-old Vietnamese woman living in Vietnam. Later, it was reported that Kim Ngoc had an affair with Veri FERRY, an Indonesian. This caused the suspect to become angry and he recorded a video clip on his mobile phone.

He held a sword in his hand and spoke in Khmer and Vietnamese, threatening to kill the victim. The suspect then sent the video clip to the victim via chat. On the morning of September 26, 2020, this was reported to the Sampov Poun Administrative Police Station.

After receiving this information, the police searched and arrested the suspect on October 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM. He was sent to the Koh Thom District Police Inspectorate to build a case file. POST NEWS