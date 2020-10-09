Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on October 9, 2020, issued a press release on the discovery of a new case of COVID-19. The patient is a 29-year-old Cambodian man who had just returned to South Korea.

The man is from Phnom Penh and had traveled from South Korea on a flight to Cambodia on October 7, 2020. His test results were confirmed by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge in Phnom Penh, and the patient is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

The ministry said that 128 people were on the same flight. A total of 127 passengers with negative results are being isolated for 14 days at 29 Borei High Schools and hotels in Phnom Penh.

A 33-year-old Cambodian woman, residing in Kdol Village, Kdol Daun Teav Commune, Battambang City, Battambang Province who was tested positive on September 16, 2020, has received 2 negative test results and was released from Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital.

So far a total of 282 cases have been found in Cambodia, of which 277 have been treated. Five people are currently hospitalized and there have been no deaths.