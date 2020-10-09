Environment FEATURED Latest 

Flooding Affects Western Provinces

Pursat: Flooding has caused the local power company to switch off supply in Veal Veng, Pursat.

Water levels in Pursat town are also dangerously high, and rising. Flood preparations are being put in place.

Some roads, such as 55 near Angkor village, Samrong commune, Phnom Kravanh district, Pursat province are becoming difficult to travel.

Local flooding has also been reported in Battambang province (pictures Samlot), Pailin (where a woman survoved a massive electrical shock when her house flooded) and Kandal.

