Koh Kong Province : On the morning of Thursday, October 8, 2020, the monks of Sre Ambel, in cooperation with the Police Inspectorate of Sre Ambel District, Koh Kong Province, arrested two fake monks. The pair, who drove down from Siem Reap were collecting money in the market, town and other places around Sre Ambel.

They had their robes removed and made to hand over some of the illicit takings.

Sre Ambel Sub-District would like to appeal to all sub-districts, as well as all provincial and municipal departments, and all Buddhist people to cooperate in preventing false monks from collecting money. NKD