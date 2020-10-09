Battambang: The Provincial Administration is warning people to be careful of floods.

“On the morning of October 9, 2020, Battambang Provincial Administration would like to inform all people living in Battambang province, especially people. Residents living along the Sangker River should be careful as the rain continues to fall in the upper reaches, filling the reservoir to open the sluices into the Sangke River, which could cause the water level in the river to rise tonight or tomorrow morning.

Therefore, let all citizens be very careful. According to preliminary information, the lowlands of some districts in Battambang province were flooded, including Samlot, Rukkiri, Moung Russey, Phnom Proek and Sampov Loun districts. Thank you!

Sampov Loun district on October 9, 2020. (Pheg Vannak)