Phnom Penh: Police of the Anti-Drug Department under the cooperation with Fedex Express on October 6, 2020, inspected an irregular package to be exported from Cambodia to Australia. As a result, the police arrested 3 suspects.

1. CONTH ABDUL, male, 39 years old, from Sierra Leone.

2. OGAN DIMMA LGWE LINUS, Male, 29 years old, Nigerian.

3. Han Lys, female, 28 years old, Cambodian.



Police seized nearly 1 kilogram of methamphetamine (ICE) which was hidden inside the parcel. KHSP