Crime FEATURED Latest 

Africans Caught Sending Meth To Australia Via Fedex

cne84 Views 0 Comments , , , , ,

Phnom Penh: Police of the Anti-Drug Department under the cooperation with Fedex Express on October 6, 2020, inspected an irregular package to be exported from Cambodia to Australia. As a result, the police arrested 3 suspects.

1. CONTH ABDUL, male, 39 years old, from Sierra Leone.
2. OGAN DIMMA LGWE LINUS, Male, 29 years old, Nigerian.
3. Han Lys, female, 28 years old, Cambodian.

Police seized nearly 1 kilogram of methamphetamine (ICE) which was hidden inside the parcel. KHSP

You May Also Like

Fatal Bus Crash Near Anlong Veng

cne0

Chinese in Tacoma Takes Out Beer Shop

cne0

Apriload- 2019 Review #4

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *