Phnom Penh: Special Forces from the Anti-Narcotics A7 team arrested 3 suspects for illegal drug trafficking in Phnom Penh.

On October 6, 2020 at 14:05 pm, Special Forces (A7) of the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes Led by Major General Soeung Nol, Deputy Director of the Department and with the coordination of Deputy Prosecutor Soeun Moniroth, an investigation was launched to crack down on two different drug trafficking locations.

1. Near the gate of Wat Tang Krasang in Sangkat Kakap 2. Khan Por Sen Chey.

2- At a rented house in Kork Khleang village, Sangkat Kork Khleang, Khan Sen Sok.

As a result, the specialized forces arrested 3 suspects:

1. Soeng Sambath, male, 35 years old,

2. Prak Dimanche, male, 35 years old.

3. Pov Savin, female, 37 years old.

The confiscated exhibits included methamphetamine (ICE) weighing 3165.19 grams, drug scales and equipment for packing drugs. At present, the suspects and their exhibits have been sent to the court for legal proceedings. MCPN