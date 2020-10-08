Phnom Penh: A young man traveling with a woman drove a car carelessly at a high speed into a central divider. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The incident happened at 1:10 AM on Thursday, October 08, 2020, along the corner of Monivong Street and Street 360 in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a young man was seen driving a black Starex car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AV-0052 with a woman passenger along Monivong Street heading south at high speed, when he arrived at the scene, he hit the divider, causing the car to be severely damaged.



After the incident, the driver escaped, leaving only the car at the scene and the concrete divider scattered all over the road.

After a while, the local authorities arrived and contacted the city traffic experts to come down to measure and make a record to take the car to be stored at the Office of Road Traffic, waiting for the car owner to come in and solve the issue legally. NKD