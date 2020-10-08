SEOUL: The Cambodian Embassy in Korea has decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on health cooperation with South Korea’s SoonChunHyang University Hospital, according to Ambassador Long Dimanche’s Facebook page on October 7, 2020.

Mr. Long Dimanche stated that this Memorandum will be the main document to further expand and strengthen the health sector relations in both Cambodia and Korea. This document will also serve as a bridge for cooperation, in addition to the professional training of Cambodian doctors and the provision of care to Cambodians living in Korea as well as from Cambodia.

SoonChunHyang Hospital has been implementing 12 projects with Cambodia, such as the construction of hospitals in Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, maternal and child health care in the Northeast, training of Cambodian doctors in Cambodia as well as inviting doctors to experience life in Korea and provide health care to diplomats and their families. KHMER IN KOREA