Phnom Penh: On October 8, 2020, the former Consul General of Cambodia in Kunming, Yunnan Province of the People’s Republic of China went in front of The Phnom Penh Municipal Court and was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined10 million riels.

Kruy Limheng, former Consul General of Cambodia in Kunming, Yunnan Province of the People’s Republic of China, was remanded in custody on December 29, 2019, under four charges: Intentional destruction and unjust removal, II. Abuse of power, III. Rules (taking money in excess) and IV. Non-declaration of assets and liabilities (from 2015 to 2019). AREY