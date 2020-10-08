Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a press release on the morning of October 8, 2020, confirming the discovery of a new positive case of COVID19 .

It states that the 26-year-old Indonesian man was staying at a hotel in Sihanoukville. He arrived in Cambodia on October 6, 2020 with a positive test result provided by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge, Phnom Penh. The patient is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

The total number of passengers on the same flight (*no details yet) was 113 (23 females), of which 26 were Indonesian men. A total of 112 passengers with negative Kovid-19 test results were screened for two days at 49 Borei High Schools, 49 at some hotels, 62 at Phnom Penh and one at the Singapore Embassy.

By October 08, 2020, Cambodia has detected a total of 281 cases, of which 276 have been treated.