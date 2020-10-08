According to the preliminary report, at about 8:30 pm on October 6, 2020, Sihanoukville Administrative Unity Command searched a car in front of Chea Sim Primary School in a routine weapons and drugs checkpoint operation. A handgun found in the backpack of a Chinese driver, who was detained.

The driver, Wang ShuAn, a 31-year-old man, was driving for Xing Wang Real Estate from the company’s staff building opposite the Chi Casino Younison in Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville.

During the inspection, the police stopped a black Alphard car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BE-0032 for a search. A black Glock 19 pistol with two clips and 30 rounds of ammunition was found in the suspect’s backpack.

When questioned, the suspect, Wang Shu An, confessed to owning the Glock, serial # AECL282.

He told police that he bought the gun from an unidentified person online in mid-September 2020 for $ 3,200.

The suspect’s case is being prepared before he is sent to the provincial court according to the legal procedure. Authorities did not say whether the address of the gun seller online is known. KOHSANTEPHEAP