Sihanoukville: International Airport Gate Police Station on October 7, 2020 assisted in the deportation of a Chinese national on flight number DR5032 (KOS-KMG), according to the Prakas on the Expulsion of Foreigners The Kingdom of Cambodia of the Ministry of Interior, dated September 23, 2020.

ZHONG ANBIN, a 46-year-old Chinese man, was arrested in connection with illegal detention and extortion, and had been kept in Sihanoukville Provincial Prison since the 26th September 2020.

He is now banned from entering the Kingdom of Cambodia for 3 years. KBN

*It’s not clear whether he will charged with crimes committed abroad when he arrives back in China, but it is likely.