Kampong Chhnang: On October 8, 2020, there was a serious traffic accident on the stretch of National Road No. 5 between km 39 and km 40 in Chunlat Dai village, Svay commune, Samaki Meanchey district, Kampong Chhnang province

A truck and a bus carrying garment workers collided head on while it was raining.

The accident occurred between a truck and a bus carrying garment factory workers from Ponhea Leu district, Kandal province.

The drivers of the vehicles escaped.

57 people were slightly injured and 30 are being treated at Te Vanna and other local clinics. AREY