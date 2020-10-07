Phnom Penh: Construction officially began today on Aeon Mall Shopping Mall 3, located along Samdech Techo Hun Sen Blvd (St. 60m) in Prek Talong Village 3 Sangkat Chak Angre Krom, Meanchey district, on the morning of October 7, 2020.

Under the chairmanship of Mr. Khuong Sreng, Governor of Phnom Penh and Mr. MASAHIRO MIKAMI, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Kingdom Cambodia. Khuong Sreng Governor stated that the company’s decision Aeon Mall Co., Ltd. Co., Ltd. Additional investment to build a shopping mall, the third project in Phnom Penh is the right investment decision. Based on the land use plan of Phnom Penh for 2035, the southern area of ​​Phnom Penh is designated as a new development area for high-rise construction, luxury architecture and satellite city development to ensure existing land use and potential in the city effectively.





Mr. MASAHIRO MIKAMI, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Kingdom of Cambodia, also stated that through Aeon Mall 1 and 2 customers spend about $ 1 million each month. He said that The Japanese are still pursuing their third project to build Aeon Mall.



He believes that the construction of the third Aeon Mall is scheduled to be completed in 2022. There will be approximately 12 million customers a year. Aeon Mall 3 with an area of 17 thousand square meters and capital of an estimated $ 290 million will be built by Hyundai Engineering in the ING City satellite city development project. KPT