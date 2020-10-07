Business & Property Environment FEATURED Latest 

Striking CINTRI Sanitation Workers Agree To Return

Phnom Penh: More than 2,000 Cintri workers who have been on strike for five days have reportedly agreed to stop protesting and return to work from the afternoon of October 7, 2020 onwards.

The agreement and cessation of all previous demonstrations took place following intervention from Mr. Khuong Sreng, the Governor of Phnom Penh, on the morning of October 7, asking all workers to return to work.

In response, the workers agreed to return to work at the request of the Governor of Phnom Penh in a negotiation meeting between the owner of Cintri and the workers at Phnom Penh Capital Hall.

As a result of the negotiations, all parties agreed: For the workers’ request, the company is required to settle at the end of the contract, in accordance with the labor law and the Phnom Penh Capital Administration is the guarantor. The Phnom Penh Capital Administration also guarantees jobs for the workers if new companies are brought in to replace Cintri.

On that occasion, Mr. Khuong Sreng gave 25 kg of rice to each person. RASMEI

