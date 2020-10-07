Phnom Penh: The committee for combating counterfeit products of the Ministry of Interior and municipal police forces raided a Chinese operated cigarette manufacturer and a bakery suspected of making counterfeit products in Khan Sen Sok and Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh, confiscating a total of nearly 50 tons of evidence.

The crackdown took place for two consecutive days, on October 6-7, 2020, under the moderation of Mr. Motta. Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

According to the report from the crackdown, police went to check and inspect a location that produces and distributes cigarettes, and was suspected of producing counterfeit cigarettes illegally on the morning of October 7, 2020. The business is located at the intersection of Hanoi Street, Khmuonh Village, Sangkat Khmuonh, Khan Sen Sok. The shop was owned by Huang Wenyan, a 42-year-old Chinese man. A total of 1,048 cases of 11 cigarette products were found, weighing about 25 tons. Police found exhibits for cigarette production, including: 2 color printers on cigarette packs, 2 paper wrappers, foam tail. 25 packs of white ink, 80 bags of colored ink, 1 ink stirrer, 13 cigarette butts and package inks 144 barrels of cigarettes.

The same source reported that: On October 6, 2020, the joint police force first inspected a bakery at Prey Sala village, Sangkat Ka Kap II, Khan Por Sen Chey, owned by CHEN GANG, a Chinese man aged 32. Joint forces inspected and found exhibits, tools, materials and raw materials used for the production of 16 types of bread, equal to more than 22 tons

After inspecting the joint authority, it was found that the above-mentioned business was operating illegally, there was no trademark, no announcement to establish a handicraft factory. The product was unregistered with expired quality analysis certificate on counterfeit packaging, There was no trademark registration certificate and no craft process certificate.

The crackdown on cigarette and handicrafts of the two brands, after the joint inspection and follow the order of the Deputy Prosecutor, also detained the exhibits. Temporarily to comply with legal measures. RASMEI