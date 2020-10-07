Crime FEATURED Latest 

Chinese Arrested After Car Search Finds Gun, Ammo & Drugs

cne41 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Sihanoukville: The Administrative Unity Command confiscated a car and arrested 6 Chinese nationals (3 males, 3 females) who were traveling inside after weapons were found on the night of October 6, 2020 in Sihanoukville.

Police identified the vehicle as a black Alphard with license plate Phnom Penh 2BE-0032. Inside were 6 Chinese nationals, and a search of the car uncovered a GLOCK19 Gen5 pistol, 30 rounds of ammunition and a package of drugs.

The suspects were detained by the police and brought for interrogation according to the procedures. KBN

You May Also Like

American Over Stayer Hands Himself In

cne0

Prayer Service For Traffic Victims In Kampong Speu

cne0

Ivory Seized From BKK3 Sculpture Shop

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *