Sihanoukville: The Administrative Unity Command confiscated a car and arrested 6 Chinese nationals (3 males, 3 females) who were traveling inside after weapons were found on the night of October 6, 2020 in Sihanoukville.

Police identified the vehicle as a black Alphard with license plate Phnom Penh 2BE-0032. Inside were 6 Chinese nationals, and a search of the car uncovered a GLOCK19 Gen5 pistol, 30 rounds of ammunition and a package of drugs.

The suspects were detained by the police and brought for interrogation according to the procedures. KBN