Svay Rieng Province: On the afternoon of October 6, 2020, Investigating Judge Din Sivuthy issued a detention order for Svay Rieng Provincial Police Chief Mao Virak alias Chamroeun, who has been remanded in custody in Svay Rieng Province on charges of aggravated assault.

According to the Svay Rieng Provincial Court order, the period of pre-trial detention is 4 months from October 6, 2020 until On February 6, 2021, pending trial.

On September 24th, Svay Rieng Provincial Police searched and arrested the police officer in connection with a scandalous attack on a 16-year-old girl which is alleged to have occurred on July 19, 2020.

Mao Virak, who works at the administrative police station in Ang Ta So commune, Svay Chrum district, Svay Rieng province was investigated after a compliant that he attempted to sexually assault the teenage victim at her house in Ktom Pi village, Kork Pring commune, Svay Chrum district, Svay Rieng province, on July 19, 2020. He then escaped and the family appealed on Facebook for justice.

The suspect was sent to Svay Rieng Provincial Police to build a case to be sent to the provincial court for legal proceedings. KOHSANTEPHEAP