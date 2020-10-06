Phnom Penh: A man suspected of being very drunk drove a car into a central divider causing damage, but luckily not injure any people.

The incident happened at 12:10 AM on October 6, 2020 along the Russian Federation Boulevard of the at the base of the 7 Makara Bridge in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a man was apparently very drunk and was driving a Ford Ranger with license plate Phnom Penh 2BD-4589 at high speed before the crash. NKD