FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Ranger Vs Divider

cne31 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Phnom Penh: A man suspected of being very drunk drove a car into a central divider causing damage, but luckily not injure any people.

The incident happened at 12:10 AM on October 6, 2020 along the Russian Federation Boulevard of the at the base of the 7 Makara Bridge in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a man was apparently very drunk and was driving a Ford Ranger with license plate Phnom Penh 2BD-4589 at high speed before the crash. NKD

You May Also Like

Kep Construction Site 10 Days After

cne0

Fire In Siem Reap City Scrapyard

cne0

Man And Gun Arrested In Prey Veng

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *