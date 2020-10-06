Phnom Penh: A massage shop worker allegedly cheated a customer out of $ 100 at 10:40 pm on October 5, 2020 in Thnal Bapek village, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Sen Chey.

The victim, was named Rith, male, 31 years old, working as a car repairman near the Chaom Chao roundabout.

The victim said that before the incident, he was not feeling well, so he came to the Massage Parlor 199 and called a woman give him a rub down. He talked to the masseuse and decided to go for ‘extra service’, costing him $ 10. After finishing, he rode his motorcycle out of the massage parlor. When he arrived at the garage, he pulled out his wallet and found $100 in counterfeit dollars.

He hurried back to the massage parlor to inquire, but the massage parlor owner and the masseuse said they were not responsible, so he called the deputy chief of the Chaom Chao police station. The deputy chief arrived, said a few words and disappeared. When reporters came to take pictures in front of the shop, the deputy police chief came back again and took the masseuse to the station for questioning.

Although the masseuse did not confess, the massage owner agreed to pay $ 100 to end the story. KBN