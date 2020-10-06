Kampong Thom: According to the Kampong Thom Provincial Police, on October 5, 2020, at 20:30, the police force of Kampong Svay District Police, in cooperation with the Trapeang Russey Administrative Police Station, arrested one of the perpetrators after a stick at the windshield of a passenger car.

The car was traveling from Kampong Thom to Preah Vihear province along National Road 62 in Vally Yav village, Trapeang Russey commune, Kampong Svay district, Kampong Thom province.

According to police, the arrested man is mentally ill, and has previously believed to have thrown rocks and other items at passing motorists. KHMERNOTE