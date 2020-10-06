Banteay Meanchey Province: On the afternoon of October 5, 2020, a man suffered a fatal heart attack while fleeing from the police who were cracking down on gambling offenses. The man, Neou Dara, 58, lived in Yeang Thmey village, Kob commune, O’Chrov district, Banteay Meanchey province.

The police raid was in Veal Trapeang Chrang, west of Phkam Kmay village, O Chrov District, Banteay Meanchey Province. When the police arrived, the players and the master started to flee. The victim ran about 50 meters and collapsed in the field.

Police rescued and transported the victims to Sing Health Center at 4 pm the same day. Doctors at the health center examined and immediately confirmed that the victim had died. In this case, the victim was probably afraid that the police would arrest him and ran away until he had a heart attack.

Authorities claim that the gambler (apong) was only to be detained for educational purposes, there is no threat of imprisonment. Authorities then handed over the body to the family for a traditional ceremony. AREY