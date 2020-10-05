Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology announced on the morning of October 5, that a low pressure system continues to extend across Cambodia, attaching to a low pressure in the South China Sea. A Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm may occur around Southern Vietnam on October 7, 2020.

Such weather conditions will affect almost all provinces throughout the Kingdom of Cambodia during the period from October 7 to 9, 2020. There may be increased rainfall and strong winds. Areas in the south and eastern provinces bordering Vietnam, and the coastal provinces will receive heavy rainfall. The lowlands near waterways, mountainous areas and the Cardamom Mountains are also at high risk of flooding. Warnings have been made for those at sea to take extra precautions against wind and high waves.

The Ministry has been closely monitoring this natural phenomenon and will provide further information if necessary.

WEATHER MAPS