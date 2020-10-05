Banteay Meanche: On 4 October 2020 heavy rains along the border area with Thailand caused flash floods in O Bei Choan Village, O Bei Choan Commune, O Chrov District, Banteay Meanchey Province.

Colonel Ses Vibol, O’Chrov District Inspector, said on October 4, 2020 forces from Infantry No. 513, Battalion 503. and O’Chrov District Military Forces managed to evacuate dozens of families from homes affected by the floods.

He said people were transported to safe places such as commune halls, pagodas and so on, and no one suffered injuries or death.

RASMEI