Two Nigerians & A Khmer Arrested For Telecoms Fraud

Phnom Penh: According to the Anti-Cyber ​​Crime Department, on October 1, 2020, the Department of Technology Crimes cracked down on telecommunications fraud.

Three suspects were detained in the operation:
1. Thun Sarem, female, 33 years old, Cambodian.
2. MAKCAVA FEMI WISDOM, male, 28 years old, a Nigerian.
3. SPARK ONWA, male, 33 years old, a Nigerian.

The three were brought to the Department of Technology Crimes for processing.

The suspects were later sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for legal action following a complaint.

His Excellency Lt. Gen., Director of the Department, would like to remind the people to be very careful of scammers. If this happens, please file a complaint with the Department of Technology Crimes. POST NEWS

