Phnom Penh: On the morning of October 5, 2020, the Ministry of Health of Cambodia announced two new cases of COVID-19.

The first patient is a 27-year-old French man who traveled from France to Cambodia on September 20. 2020. On September 22, 2020, he left Phnom Penh in a Larryta minibus to Siem Reap after the first test result was negative. The bus had a driver and 2 passengers inside. He sat in the last row of seats and wore a mask throughout. After returning to Siem Reap, he stayed in isolation at home. After 14 days he was tested again, and he was confirmed COVID-19 positive.

The Ministry of Health has traced 3 direct contacts and 10 indirect contacts, and their tests were negative. Among the 97 passengers on the same plane with him, the Ministry of Health has found 49, and their tests were also negative.

In another case, a 34-year-old Indian woman staying at a hotel in Phnom Penh arrived in Cambodia on September 20, 2020. Her first test was negative and after 14 days the second test result was also positive again.

The two children and a family member who had contact with her were sent to a Russian hospital for isolation. The Ministry of Health is looking for the 83 passengers on the same plane with her.

The Ministry of Health once again reminded those who are in home quarantine to strictly abide by the quarantine regulations and must stay in the room and prohibit walking outside.

As of the morning of October 5, a total of 280 cases have been confirmed in Cambodia, and a total of 275 cases have been treated.

KHN