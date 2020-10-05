Crime FEATURED Latest 

Sihanoukville Police Investigate Dumped Rifles & Ammo

Sihanoukville: Preah Sihanouk Province: Major General Chuon Narin, Police Commissioner of Preah Sihanouk Province, said that at around 3 am on October 5, 2020, police retrieved two AK rifles and 11 rounds of live amunition that had been dumped in a blanket.

The weapons were found in Village 3, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville, and were taken away for further investigation. They are currently being kept at the Sihanoukville Provincial Police Criminal Investigation Office. KPSBN

