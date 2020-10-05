Siem Reap: A monk died on the way to the hospital after he was hit by a car while crossing the road.

The incident happened on the evening of October 4, 2020 on National Road No. 6 at the point between km 363-364 in Trapeang Chrang village, Kralanh commune. Kralanh district, Siem Reap province.

Kralanh District Police Inspector Colonel Chi Bengchon said that a white Revo with license plate Battambang 2C-0017 was driven by Sam Thi, male, aged 56 from Ta Sda village, Ta Sda commune, Sampov Loun district, Battambang province. The car was traveling from east to west.

and hit the monk who was crossing the road. The monk died on the way to hospital.

He said that the 68-year-old monk was named Sang Sothea who lived at Wat Chanlong, Sangkat Sra Nge, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap Province. The monk crossing the road was careless and the car was driving fast. The vehicle was kept at the police station of Kralanh district to handle the procedure. RASMEI