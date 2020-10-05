Sihanoukville: According to the National Police General Commission, the police of the Sihanoukville Provincial Police, on the night of September 30, 2020, forces raided a club in Sihanoukville. At least nine Chinese nationals have now been charged after more than 12 kilograms of drugs and three firearms were seized inside the building. A case was filed at the Provincial Court on October 3, 2020.

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Chief Major General Chuon Narin said that other Chinese were involved in drug use cases and will also be questioned and deported. KPSBN