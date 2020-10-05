Mondulkiri: Police arrested a man who was transporting 13 monkeys which he was planning to sell. The arest took place on October 5, 2019 at Chhneng village, Sre Khtom commune, Keo Seima district, Mondulkiri province.

Police said that forces from the Keo Seima District Secretariat intercepted a white Lexus 330 driven by a 34-year-old Cambodian man named Huy Hour, currently living in Village 9, Sre Sangkom Commune, Koh Nhek District, Mondulkiri Province.

After inspecting the car, the police found 13 bags of monkeys in sacks in the back, and handed them over to environmental experts for further action.

Mr. Prohm Vibol Rattanak, Director of Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary, confirmed that this man is a known monkey trader, and environment officials have been searching for him for a long time.

The suspect was detained to build a case to be sent to court, while all the monkeys were later released into the forest. AREY