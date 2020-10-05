Phnom Penh: According to the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, on October 4, 2020, at 9:30 AM, James Alexander, a 73-year-old American man, walked out of the Zing Hotel on Street. 126, corner of Street 81 and took out his phone. Two thieves on a motorcycle snatched the phone and tried to escape, but the victim shouted loudly.

Immediately, police and locals intervened and arrested the two suspects, along with the victim’s phone and the motorbike, and took them to the administrative police station for interrogation. After the police interrogated them, they took urine to test for drugs with positive results.

The suspects who were detained by the specialized forces were named as:

1. Sang Pich, male, 31 years old, the motorbike rider.

2. Chrun Narong, Male, 18 years old.

Evidence seized include:

1- A black and pink lcon motorcycle, 2010 model, license plate PP-1AH7133, belonging to the suspect.

2-White iPHONE-X phone which was returned to the victim.

Currently police are building a case to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for further legal proceedings. POST NEWS