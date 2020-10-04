Phnom Penh: A woman suspected of being drunk drove a Camry and crashed into an Indian tuk tuk, causing the car to overturn and damaging several other tuk tuks.

The incident happened at 2:45 AM on Sunday, October 4, 2020, along Sisowath Quay, corner of Street 130, Sangkat Phsar Kandal I, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a woman aged about 20 years old was seen driving a white Camry with license plate Phnom Penh 2AO-0607, suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol along Sisowath Quay from south to north at high speed.

The car swerved and hit a white Indian tricycle with center number plate 2AE-5742, causing damage to the left rear axle and hitting the rear of another Indian tricycle. A yellow Indian tuk tuk with license plate Phnom Penh 1GT-6669 overturned and collided with three other Indian tricycles.

Another yellow vehicle with license plate Kampong Cham 1S-3270 was damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured. The young woman and another young female passenger quickly escaped the scene.

It should also be noted that the five Indian tricycles that the Camry hit were parked on the sidewalk.

After the incident, the local police arrived at the scene and contacted the professional police to measure and tow the vehicles to to be stored at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to wait. Resolved in accordance with legal procedures. POST NEWS