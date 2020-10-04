Kep: A foreigner was hit by a heavy goods truck on National Road 33, after he turned left on a motorbike without looking. The incident happened at 7:10 pm on the 3rd. October 2020, at the eastern point of Pong Teuk commune administrative post, between km 24-25, in O Dong village, Pong Teuk commune, Damnak Chang Eur district, Kep province.

Colonel Tov Sovann, police inspector of Damnak Chang Eur district, said that the accident was caused by a red and black Airblade motorcycle with license plate number 1G-1527 traveling from east to west. The motorcycle turned left suddenly and was hit by a truck driving in the opposite direction, causing the foreigner to die instantly.

The inspector further stated that the victim was Jurgen Roos, male, 55 years old, a German, currently residing in Phnom Penh. The Hino truck, 15 tonner, was driven by Yun Mech, male, 26 years old, residing in Koh Snok village, Russey commune, East district, Kampong Trach district. Kampot Province.

According to the inspector, after the accident, the car fled to the east and was stopped by the Damnak Chang Eur District Police Inspectorate in cooperation with the Kampong Trach District Police Inspectorate.

The driver and the car were stopped at the eastern point of Kampong Trach Market and brought to the police station. Damnak Chang Eur District Police Inspectorate to handle the procedure. KPT