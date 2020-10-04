Phnom Penh: At 02:15 am on October 3, 2020, a man was found hanged inside a tuk-tuk on Street 130/corner Street 5, Sangkat Psar Kandal, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh. The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

Another tuk-tuk driver named Prum Chanpiseth, said that before the incident, on October 3, 2020, at around 2:15 am, he took a customer from Naga world, and then he stopped his tuk-tuk on street 130, Sangkat Psar Kandal and went up to house no 12,25Eo to urinate.



He saw the victim, so he talked to him, but got no reply. When he went to look more closely, he found that the victim had hanged himself inside the tuk-tuk. This was then reported to the police. Other drivers said that the victim was always drunk, and he used to say that he was stressed.

The victim, Lee, was in his 60s, and according to the authorities, had two sons. He had been a driver for more than 10 years.

After completing the technical examination, it was concluded that death was from hanging, and the body was handed over to the Chief of the Central Market Administration Police and sent to Wat Russey Sanh. POST NEWS/KOHSANTEPHEAP